386L Pigeon Pair Single Door Fridge in Stainless Finish
Matches with Upright Freezer
Perfect when paired
Seamless, stylish design. Pair with the matching freezer for expansive space, with the flexibility to suit your needs.
Keep food fresher for longer
The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
Fast cooling for stored door items
Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets.
*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
Moist Balance Crisper
Keep crisp. Keep the crunch.
A lattice-patterned box cover keeps fruits and veggies crisp by helping to maintain the ideal moisture level
Store more of the good stuff
A dedicated full height single door fridge compartment, with generous interior space to store everyones favourites.
Optimal Storage
Clever features make smart use of space
Retractable Shelf
Tall bottles and jugs? No problem. Simply slide the retractable shelf back to make way to fit it all in.
Wine Rack
Handy Wine Rack helps to keep bottles organised and your shelves in order.
Seamless Fit Design
Easy 'Built-in' look
With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this seamless design delivers a custom, built-in look.
*Matte black product featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for stainless finish.
Premium Design
Elevate the look of your kitchen with understated luxury
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
All Spec
