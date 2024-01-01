Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
386L Pigeon Pair Single Door Fridge in Stainless Finish

GP-R386PL

386L Pigeon Pair Single Door Fridge in Stainless Finish

Front view

Matches with Upright Freezer

Perfect when paired

Seamless, stylish design. Pair with the matching freezer for expansive space, with the flexibility to suit your needs.

Reversible doors

Freezer opens to the left as standard

Fridge opens to the right as standard

Joining strip supplied with fridge

LINEARCooling™

Keep food fresher for longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

An image of crisp green lettuce is next to an image of fresh red tomatoes, and an image of bright blueberries.
DoorCooling+™

Fast cooling for stored door items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets.

The refrigerator is shown open at an angle and filled with produce. White air is blowing from the top of the interior down around all of the food to keep it cool.

*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

Moist Balance Crisper

Keep crisp. Keep the crunch.

A lattice-patterned box cover keeps fruits and veggies crisp by helping to maintain the ideal moisture level

Generous Fresh Capacity

Store more of the good stuff

A dedicated full height single door fridge compartment, with generous interior space to store everyones favourites.

The front view of the fridge is shown in a kitchen with the door open and displaying the produce inside. A blue square highlights the interior with arrows pushing out to indicate there is ample room inside.

Optimal Storage

Clever features make smart use of space

Retractable Shelf

Tall bottles and jugs? No problem. Simply slide the retractable shelf back to make way to fit it all in.

Wine Rack

Handy Wine Rack helps to keep bottles organised and your shelves in order.

      Seamless Fit Design

      Easy 'Built-in' look

      With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this seamless design delivers a custom, built-in look.

      *Matte black product featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for stainless finish.

      Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines

      Designed for a clean, minimalist look.

      A Flat Door to Inspired Décor

      Achieve a high end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra flush door.

        Zero-Clearance Hinges

        The Zero-Clearance Hinges allows you to install right next to a wall, with minimal gap for a seamless built-in look.

          Premium Design

          Elevate the look of your kitchen with understated luxury

          Give your kitchen the finishing touch of modern elegance.
          The interior of the fridge is shown empty with the wine rack and shelf in place and the back which is labeled "Metal Fresh".

          Handy Wine Rack

          The top interior of the fridge is shown with the soft LED light bright.

          Soft LED Lighting

          The metallic decorations inside the fridge on the drawers are highlighted and labeled "Metallic Decoration" on the photo.

          Beautiful Finishes

          The inner display buttons are featured in the image and labeled 'Stylish Touch Display'.

          Stylish Touch Display

          A pointed finger rests on a surface. An icon of a crossed out fingerprint is shown, this represents the fingerprint resistant finish.

          Fingerprint Resistant Finish

          10 year parts warranty1

          Inverter Linear Compressor

          10 year parts warranty

          With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Inverter Linear Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

          *2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

          Key Feature

          • Perfect when paired
          • Keep food fresher for longer
          • Fast cooling for stored door items
          • Keep crisp. Keep the crunch.
          • Store more of the good stuff
          • Clever features make smart use of space
          All Spec

