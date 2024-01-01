Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GU-B194PL

194L One Door Fridge

Front

Moist Balance Crisper

The lid of the Moisture Balance Crisper has a lattice structure that retains evaporated moisture from vegetables allowing them to stay fresher for longer.
10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor

10 Year Parts Warranty on Inverter Compressor

The LG Inverter Compressor uses inverter technology in the compressor system which achieves a 3½ Starstar energy rating. As the Inverter Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*
Freezer Zone

Freezer Zone

A convenient freezing zone for storage of all your cold items
LED Lighting

LED Lighting

LED lighting is bright, more energy efficient and emits less heat than conventional incandescent bulbs, and has a longer lifespan.

Key Feature

  • Moist Balance Crisper
  • Freezer Zone
  • Bright LED Lighting
  • Inverter Compressor

Summary

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
525 x 1295 x 555 mm
CAPACITY
194L
KEY FEATURE 1
10 Year Parts Warranty On Inverter Compressor
KEY FEATURE 2
Moist Balance Crisper, keeps your vegetables fresher for longer

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    194

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    525 x 1295 x 555

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    145

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    One Door

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    194

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    169

  • Net Freezer (L)

    25

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    37

  • Product Weight (kg)

    34

  • Height (mm)

    1295

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    555

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    525 x 1295 x 555

  • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

    570 x 1335 x 590

FEATURES

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    145

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes (1)

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes (1)

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091019950

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

