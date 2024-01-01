We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
194L One Door Fridge
Key Feature
-
Moist Balance Crisper
-
Freezer Zone
-
Bright LED Lighting
-
Inverter Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
194
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
525 x 1295 x 555
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
145
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
One Door
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
194
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
169
-
Net Freezer (L)
25
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
37
-
Product Weight (kg)
34
-
Height (mm)
1295
-
Depth with handle (mm)
555
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
525 x 1295 x 555
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
570 x 1335 x 590
FEATURES
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
145
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (1)
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes (1)
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806091019950
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty* * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
