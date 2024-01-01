Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
407L Top Mount Refrigerator with Inverter Compressor

Specs

Reviews

Support

407L Top Mount Refrigerator with Inverter Compressor

GN-407GWL

407L Top Mount Refrigerator with Inverter Compressor

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Total

    407 Litres

  • Refrigerator

    279 Litres

  • Freezer

    128 Litres

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    White

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Air Ventilation

    Front to Front

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES

  • Digital Sensors

    3

  • Dual Speed Cooling Fan

    Yes

  • Evaporators

    1

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

  • Inverter Compressor

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    LED (Back and Side)

  • Egg Tray

    Yes

  • Door Baskets

    5 (Fixed)

  • Drawer

    Regular Crisper(1), Humidity Control(1)

  • Deodoriser

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Shelves

    3

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Door Baskets

    Yes (2)

  • Shelves

    1 (Plastic)

GENERAL

  • Energy Consumption

    410kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    3 Star

  • Warranty

    2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Height to Top of Hinge

    1725mm

  • Height to Top of Case

    1735mm

  • Depth without Door

    600mm

  • Depth without Handle

    700mm

  • Depth with Door & Handle

    730mm

  • Weight

    72kg

  • Width

    680mm

  • Packaging (WxDxH)

    750 mm x 780 mm x 1825 mm

What people are saying