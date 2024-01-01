Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Features

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

243L Top Mount Fridge in Stainless Finish

GT-1S

243L Top Mount Fridge in Stainless Finish

front view
A fresh approach
Multi Air Flow

A fresh approach

Air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh.
Easy access
Pull-out Tray

Easy access

Keep your frequently accessed and favourite snacks close by with a handy pull-out tray.
10 Year Parts Warranty
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Year Parts Warranty

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor uses inverter technology in the compressor system. As the Inverter Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Key Feature

  • A fresh approach with Multi Air Flow
  • Easy access pull-out tray
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the Smart Inverter Compressor

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GT-1S
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1573 x 637
Net Total (L)
243
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Door Cooling+
No

Key Specs

  • Net Total (L)

    243

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    555 x 1573 x 637

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    265

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    P/S3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

CAPACITY

  • Net Total (L)

    243

  • Net Refrigerator (L)

    185

  • Net Freezer (L)

    58

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    52

  • Product Weight (kg)

    48

  • Height (mm)

    1548

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    637

  • Depth without door (mm)

    551

  • Product (WxHxD mm)

    555 x 1573 x 637

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    632

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+™

    No

  • Door-in-Door®

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600a

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Tray

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    P/S3

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    265

  • Energy Rating

    3.5 Star

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    1 Full + 1 Big

  • Interior Lamp

    Top LED

  • Shelving

    2

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806087971163

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Baskets

    2

  • Shelving

    1

What people are saying

Find locally

Find a retailer.