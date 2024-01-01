We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
243L Top Mount Fridge in Stainless Finish
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Key Feature
-
A fresh approach with Multi Air Flow
-
Easy access pull-out tray
-
10 Year Parts Warranty on the Smart Inverter Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
243
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
555 x 1573 x 637
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
265
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
P/S3
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
243
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
185
-
Net Freezer (L)
58
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
No
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Express Cool
No
-
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
52
-
Product Weight (kg)
48
-
Height (mm)
1548
-
Depth with handle (mm)
637
-
Depth without door (mm)
551
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
555 x 1573 x 637
-
Depth without handle (mm)
632
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
No
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
Normal Ice Tray
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
P/S3
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
265
-
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
1 Full + 1 Big
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
2
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (1)
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806087971163
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
2
-
Shelving
1
