We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
254L Top Mount Fridge with 3 Star Energy Rating
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Type
Top Mount
-
Finish
White
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
CAPACITY(GROSS)
-
Total
254L
-
Refrigerator
198L
-
Freezer
56L
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Shelving
Fixed (1)
Pull Out Shelf (1)
Adjustable (2)
-
Door Baskets
Fixed (2), Adjustable (2)
-
Drawer
Moisture Balance Crisper (1)
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Shelf
1
-
Fixed Door Baskets
2
TECHNICAL
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes (Fridge Only)
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Height (mm)
1665
-
Width (mm)
555
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
530
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
620
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
620
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
580mm x 655mm x 1750mm
-
Weight (Unit)
52kg
COMPLIANCE
-
Energy Consumption
326kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
3 Star
-
EAN
8806098719457
WARRANTY
-
Refrigerator
2 Years
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimers
¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG Smart Diagnosis® application.
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.