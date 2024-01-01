Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
254L Top Mount Fridge with 3 Star Energy Rating

254L Top Mount Fridge with 3 Star Energy Rating

GT-279BWL

254L Top Mount Fridge with 3 Star Energy Rating

GT-279BWL

DIMENSIONS

GT-279BWL
DIMENSION
555 x 1665 x 620
CAPACITY
254L
KEY FEATURE 1
Multi Air Flow
KEY FEATURE 2
10 Year Parts Warranty On Inverter Compressor

DESIGN

  • Type

    Top Mount

  • Finish

    White

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

CAPACITY(GROSS)

  • Total

    254L

  • Refrigerator

    198L

  • Freezer

    56L

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Shelving

    Fixed (1)
    Pull Out Shelf (1)
    Adjustable (2)

  • Door Baskets

    Fixed (2), Adjustable (2)

  • Drawer

    Moisture Balance Crisper (1)

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Shelf

    1

  • Fixed Door Baskets

    2

TECHNICAL

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes (Fridge Only)

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Height (mm)

    1665

  • Width (mm)

    555

  • Depth - Without Door (mm)

    530

  • Depth - Without Handle (mm)

    620

  • Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)

    620

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    580mm x 655mm x 1750mm

  • Weight (Unit)

    52kg

COMPLIANCE

  • Energy Consumption

    326kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    3 Star

  • EAN

    8806098719457

WARRANTY

  • Refrigerator

    2 Years

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*

    * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

DISCLAIMERS

  • Disclaimers

    ¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG Smart Diagnosis® application.

