427L Top Mount Fridge in Dark Graphite Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Total Capacity
427L
-
Refrigerator Capacity
297L
-
Freezer Capacity
130L
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
Top Mount Fridge
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (mm)
1680
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
600
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
700
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
700
-
Width (mm)
700
-
Weight
70kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption per year
373kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
3½ Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES -
-
Finish
Dark Graphite
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Shelving
4 Fixed
-
Door Baskets
2 Fixed, 2 Adjustable
-
Drawers
1 Fresh Zone
-
Cooling Fan
Variable
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Shelving
1
-
Door Baskets
2
-
Twist Ice Tray with Ice Bank
Yes
WARRANTY -
-
Refrigerator
2 Years
-
Warranty
10 Year Parts Warranty*
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
