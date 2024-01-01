Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
442L Top Mount Refrigerator with 4 Star Energy Rating

GT-442BPL

442L Top Mount Refrigerator with 4 Star Energy Rating

GT-442BPL

442L Top Mount Refrigerator with 4 Star Energy Rating

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Total Capacity (L)

    442

  • Refrigerator Capacity

    306L

  • Freezer Capacity

    136L

REFRIGERATOR STYLE -

  • Refrigerator Style

    Top Mount Fridge

DIMENSIONS -

  • Height (mm)

    1680

  • Depth - Without Door (mm)

    596

  • Depth - Without Handle (mm)

    701

  • Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)

    730

  • Width (mm)

    700

  • Weight

    69kg

ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption per year

    334kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

EXTERNAL FEATURES -

  • Finish

    Platinum Silver

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Shelving

    4 x Tempered Glass

  • Door Baskets

    4 Fixed, 1 Adjustable

  • Drawers

    1 Regular Crisper, 1 Humidity Controlled

  • Egg Box

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Cooling Fan

    Dual Speed

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Shelving

    1 x Glass

  • Door Baskets

    2

  • Twist Ice Tray with Ice Bank

    Yes

ADDITIONAL UNIQUE BENEFITS -

  • Includes:

    4 Star Energy Rating, Anti-fingerprint Steel Finish, Smart Diagnosis

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806084901811

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty

    * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

