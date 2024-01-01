Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
410L Top Mount Fridge with Door Cooling+™

Specs

Reviews

Support

410L Top Mount Fridge with Door Cooling+™

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

GT-442SDC

410L Top Mount Fridge with Door Cooling+™

(0)
GT-442SDC

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
700 x 1690 x 700
CAPACITY
410L
KEY FEATURE 1
Door Cooling+™, Fast Cooling for Stored Door Items
KEY FEATURE 2
LINEAR Cooling™, reduces temperature fluctuations

All Spec

CAPACITY -

  • Total Capacity

    410L

  • Refrigerator Capacity

    305L

  • Freezer Capacity

    136L

REFRIGERATOR STYLE -

  • Refrigerator Style

    Top Mount Fridge

DIMENSIONS -

  • Height (mm)

    1690

  • Depth - Without Door (mm)

    600

  • Depth - Without Handle (mm)

    700

  • Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)

    730

  • Width

    700

  • Weight

    70kg

ENERGY CONSUMPTION -

  • Energy Consumption per year

    327kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    4 Star

EXTERNAL FEATURES

  • Finish

    Stainless Finish

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Shelving

    1 x Pull Out Shelf, 3 x Tempered Glass

  • Door Baskets

    4 Fixed, 1 Adjustable

  • Drawers

    1 Regular Crisper, 1 Humidity Controlled

  • Egg Tray

    Yes

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Cooling Fan

    Dual Speed

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • DoorCooling+™

    Yes (Side)

INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Shelving

    1 x Glass

  • Door Baskets

    2

  • Twist Ice Tray with Ice Bank

    Yes

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty

    * 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

What people are saying