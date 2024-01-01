We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
375L Top Mount Fridge in White Finish
*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/nz/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Key Feature
-
Cools from front and back with SurroundCooling™
-
Fast cooling for stored door items with Door Cooling+™
-
A fresh approach with Multi Air Flow
-
'Freeze up' space with Movable Ice Maker
-
Trouble-free troubleshooting with Smart Diagnosis™
-
10 Year Parts Warranty on the Smart Inverter Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
375
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
7 x 172 x 68
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
312
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
White
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
375
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
285
-
Net Freezer (L)
9
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Manual Control
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
72
-
Product Weight (kg)
66
-
Height (mm)
172
-
Depth with handle (mm)
68
-
Depth without door (mm)
58
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
7 x 172 x 68
-
Depth without handle (mm)
68
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R6A
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
Manual Twist Ice Maker
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
White
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
312
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
Fixed (4)
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Shelving
Fixed (2), Adjustable (2)
-
Fresh Zone
1
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
Fixed (4)
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Shelving
Fixed (2), Adjustable (2)
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Compressor
1 Years Parts Warranty
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.