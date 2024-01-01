We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
424L Top Mount Fridge in Stainless Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN
Type
Top Mount
Finish
Stainless Finish
External Electronic Control
Yes (Fridge Only)
Hidden Hinges
Yes
CAPACITY(GROSS)
Total
424L
Refrigerator
317L
Freezer
107L
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
Door Cooling™
Yes
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Fresh O Zone
Yes
Shelving
Fixed (2)
Adjustable (2)
Door Baskets
Fixed (4)
-
Drawers
Crisper (1)
FREEZER FEATURES
Shelf
1
Indoor Automatic Ice Maker
Yes
-
Fixed Door Baskets
2
TECHNICAL
Refrigerant Type
R600A
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
Door Open Alarm
Yes (Fridge Only)
ICE & WATER
Water Dispenser
Yes (Non-Plumbed 4L)
SMART FEATURES
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
-
LG ThinQ®¹
Yes
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
DIMENSIONS
Height (mm)
1780
Width (mm)
700
-
594
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
700
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
730
Packaging (W x D x H)
740mm x 770mm x 1860mm
Weight (Unit)
84kg
COMPLIANCE
Energy Consumption
392 kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
WARRANTY
Refrigerator
2 Years
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
DISCLAIMERS
Disclaimers
¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.
