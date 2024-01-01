Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
424L Top Mount Fridge in Stainless Finish

Specs

Reviews

Support

424L Top Mount Fridge in Stainless Finish

GT-L471PDC

424L Top Mount Fridge in Stainless Finish

(0)

Summary

DIMENSIONS

DIMENSION
700 x 1780 x 700
CAPACITY
424L
KEY FEATURE 1
Automatic Ice Maker
KEY FEATURE 2
LINEAR Cooling™, reduces temperature fluctuations

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Type

    Top Mount

  • Finish

    Stainless Finish

  • External Electronic Control

    Yes (Fridge Only)

  • Hidden Hinges

    Yes

CAPACITY(GROSS)

  • Total

    424L

  • Refrigerator

    317L

  • Freezer

    107L

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

  • Door Cooling™

    Yes

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes (LED)

  • Fresh O Zone

    Yes

  • Shelving

    Fixed (2)
    Adjustable (2)

  • Door Baskets

    Fixed (4)

  • Drawers

    Crisper (1)

FREEZER FEATURES

  • Shelf

    1

  • Indoor Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Fixed Door Baskets

    2

TECHNICAL

  • Refrigerant Type

    R600A

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes (Fridge Only)

ICE & WATER

  • Water Dispenser

    Yes (Non-Plumbed 4L)

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Yes

  • LG ThinQ®¹

    Yes

  • Connectivity

    Wi-Fi

DIMENSIONS

  • Height (mm)

    1780

  • Width (mm)

    700

  • Depth - Without Door (mm)

    594

  • Depth - Without Handle (mm)

    700

  • Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)

    730

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    740mm x 770mm x 1860mm

  • Weight (Unit)

    84kg

COMPLIANCE

  • Energy Consumption

    392 kWh/year

  • Energy Rating

    3.5 Star

WARRANTY

  • Refrigerator

    2 Years

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

    10 Year Parts Warranty*
    *2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

DISCLAIMERS

  • Disclaimers

    ¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.

What people are saying