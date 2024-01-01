We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-Ray Home Theatre with 850W Total RMS Power Output
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Speaker Type
Satellite
-
Power Output - Front
141W x 2
-
Power Output - Centre
141W
-
Power Output - Surround
141W x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
145W (Passive)
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
LPCM
Yes
-
DTS -HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
DTS HD Master Audio Essentials
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Setup
Yes
-
iPod, iPhone, iPad connection via USB
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (N/A for NTFS)
-
USB External Hard Drive Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
DLNA Setup Disc
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
Composite Lead
Yes (video only)
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
DIMENSION(WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
360x60.5x297mm
-
Front Speaker
88x197x79mm
-
Center Speaker
300x88x64mm
-
Rear Speaker
88x197x79mm
-
Subwoofer
133x352x325mm
