5.1 ch. System with 1000W Total RMS Power Output
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
167W x 2
-
Power Output - Centre
167W
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
165W (Passive)
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
DTS - HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
DTS HD Master Audio Essentials
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
CD to USB Direct Recording
Yes (FAT)
-
Private Sound Mode ⁹
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote Control App
Yes (AVREMOTE3 - iOS, Android)
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes (HDMI)
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
Smart Share ³
Yes
-
SimpLink via HDMI
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (1)
-
DLNA Setup Disc
Yes
-
Speaker Cables
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
360mm x 62mm x 310mm
-
Front Speaker (WxHxD)
250mm x 1104mm x 250mm
-
Center Speaker (WxHxD)
260mm x 93mm x 74mm
-
Rear Speaker (WxHxD)
250mm x 1104mm x 250mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
135mm x 353mm x 326mm
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
