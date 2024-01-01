We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-Ray Home Theatre System with 1100W Total RMS Power Output
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
140W x 2
-
Power Output- Top
70W x 2
-
Power Output - Centre
140W
-
Output Power - Wireless Rear
180W x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
180W (Passive)
-
Speaker Type
Tall Boy
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
DTS - HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
DTS HD Master Audio Essentials
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
iPod, iPhone, iPad connection via USB
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (N/A for NTFS)
-
USB External Hard Drive Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Setup
Yes
-
WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
Composite Lead
Yes (video only)
-
DLNA Setup Disc
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
DIMENSION(WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
440x65x297mm
-
Front Speaker
280x1330x280mm
-
Center Speaker
412x82x73mm
-
Rear Speaker
280x1330x280mm
-
Subwoofer
251x336x347mm
