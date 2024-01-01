9.1 Ch. System with 1460W Total RMS Power Output

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
BH9530TW

LG BH9530TW - Wireless 3D Blu-ray Home Theatre
All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Power Output - Front

    180W x 2

  • Power Output - Centre

    180W

  • Power Output - Subwoofer

    200W (Passive)

  • Power Output - Front Vertical

    90W x 2

  • Power Output - Wireless Surround

    180W x 2

  • Power Output - Wireless Surround Vertical

    90W x 2

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby True HD

    Yes

  • DTS - HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • DTS HD Master Audio Essentials

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2

    Yes

  • MP3 /ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Private Sound Mode ⁹

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote Control App

    Yes (AVREMOTE3 - iOS, Android)

  • Audio Return Channel

    Yes (HDMI)

  • USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)

    Yes

  • Smart Share ³

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Operating Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery (AAA)

    Yes (2)

  • DLNA Setup Disc

    Yes

  • Speaker Cables

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit (WxHxD)

    445mm x 71mm x 297mm

  • Front Speaker (WxHxD)

    272mm x 1306mm x 272mm

  • Center Speaker (WxHxD)

    361mm x 79mm x 80mm

  • Rear Speaker (WxHxD)

    272mm x 1306mm x 272mm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    251mm x 336mm x 347mm

WARRANTY

  • 12 Months Parts & Labour

    Yes

