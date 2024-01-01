We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart & 3D Blu-Ray Playback
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Speaker Type
Tall Boy
-
Power Output - Front
180W x 2
-
Power Output - Centre
180W
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
200W (Passive)
-
Output Power - Wireless Rear
180W x 2
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
LPCM
Yes
-
DTS -HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
DTS HD Master Audio Essentials
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
iPod or iPhone Cradle
Yes
-
Video ID DVD/BD (Grace note)
Yes
-
DLNA /CIFS
Yes
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Setup
Yes
-
USB External Hard Drive Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
DIMENSION(WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
433.5x57x281mm
-
Front Speaker
280x1152x225
-
Center Speaker
327x99x76
-
Rear Speaker
280x1152x225
-
Subwoofer
190x385x358mm
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
