Wireless BluRay Home Theatre System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output - Front
155W x 2(4Ω)
-
Power Output - Centre
155W (4Ω)
-
Power Output - Rear
155W x 2(4Ω)
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
225W (Passive)
-
Blu-Ray/DVD/CD
Yes
-
FM/AM
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker Type
Tower Speakers
-
Audio Output(WRMS)
1000W
-
Dolby Digital True HD
Yes
-
Dolby Prologic
Yes
-
DTS
Yes (DTS-HD)
PLAYABLE DISC FORMAT
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD±R/DVD±RW
Yes
-
CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
MP3CD
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
JPEG
Yes
-
MLP
Yes
-
AVC HD
Yes
VIDEO
-
Blu-Ray Playback
Yes
-
DivX Playback
Yes
-
YouTube Playback
Yes
-
Resolution
up to 1080p/24P
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
True Wireless Rear
Yes
-
USB Plus (DivX,MP3,JPEG)
Yes
-
iPod Connectivity
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
DIMENSION(WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
430x76x379mm
-
Front Speaker
290x1150x290mm
-
Center Speaker
350x105x93mm
-
Rear Speaker
290x1150x290mm
-
Subwoofer
216x405x360mm
