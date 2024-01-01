Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
DVD HTS with 850W total power output

Specs

Reviews

Support

DVD HTS with 850W total power output

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

HT805SH

DVD HTS with 850W total power output

(0)
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Speaker Type

    Satellite

  • Output Power - Front

    136Wx2

  • Output Power - Centre

    136W

  • Output Power - Wireless Rear

    136Wx2

  • Output Power - Sub Woofer

    170W

  • Total Output Power

    850W

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Dolby Pro Logic II

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • 2 Channel Stereo (Bypass)

    Yes

  • VSM+(Virtual Sound Matrix)

    Yes

  • Natural Plus

    Yes

  • Auto Equalizer

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • TV Sound ez with Optical in

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • USB Plus (Video,Music,Photos)

    Yes

  • Parental Control Lock

    Yes

  • 1080p Up-scaling via HDMI

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (Bass Sound Mode)

    Yes

  • HD AV Sync

    Yes

  • SimpLink via HDMI

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Operating Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

FRONT PANEL CONNECTION

  • USB Port (Ver. 2.0)

    Yes (1)

  • Portable Audio In (3.5mm)

    Yes (1)

REAR PANEL CONNECTION

  • Composite

    Yes (1)

  • Component

    Yes (1)

  • Optical In

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI

    1 (v1.3)

  • Radio Antenna FM

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit (WxHxD)

    360x62.5x314mm

  • Front Speaker

    100x185x84mm

  • Centre Speaker

    200x101x83mm

  • Rear Speaker

    100x185x84mm

  • Sub Woofer

    197x274x390mm

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year

What people are saying