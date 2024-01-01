We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD HTS with 850W total power output
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Speaker Type
Satellite
-
Output Power - Front
136Wx2
-
Output Power - Centre
136W
-
Output Power - Wireless Rear
136Wx2
-
Output Power - Sub Woofer
170W
-
Total Output Power
850W
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Pro Logic II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
2 Channel Stereo (Bypass)
Yes
-
VSM+(Virtual Sound Matrix)
Yes
-
Natural Plus
Yes
-
Auto Equalizer
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
TV Sound ez with Optical in
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB Plus (Video,Music,Photos)
Yes
-
Parental Control Lock
Yes
-
1080p Up-scaling via HDMI
Yes
-
Bass Blast (Bass Sound Mode)
Yes
-
HD AV Sync
Yes
-
SimpLink via HDMI
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTION
-
USB Port (Ver. 2.0)
Yes (1)
-
Portable Audio In (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTION
-
Composite
Yes (1)
-
Component
Yes (1)
-
Optical In
Yes (1)
-
HDMI
1 (v1.3)
-
Radio Antenna FM
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
360x62.5x314mm
-
Front Speaker
100x185x84mm
-
Centre Speaker
200x101x83mm
-
Rear Speaker
100x185x84mm
-
Sub Woofer
197x274x390mm
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.