Home Theatre System with Virtual Sound Matrix (VSM) Plus, and USB Direct Recording

Home Theatre System with Virtual Sound Matrix (VSM) Plus, and USB Direct Recording

HT904SA

Home Theatre System with Virtual Sound Matrix (VSM) Plus, and USB Direct Recording

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output - Front

    155W x 2(4Ω)

  • Power Output - Centre

    155W (4Ω)

  • Power Output - Rear

    155W x 2(4Ω)

  • Power Output - Subwoofer

    225W (3Ω)

  • DVD/CD

    Yes

  • AUX

    Yes

  • FM/AM

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker Type

    Satelite Speakers

  • Audio Output(WRMS)

    1000W

  • VSM (Virtual Sound Matrix)

    Yes (Plus)

  • Dolby Prologic II

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC FORMAT

  • DVD±R/RW

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • MP3CD

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • JPEG

    Yes

VIDEO

  • 1080p Up-conversion

    Yes

  • DivX Playback

    Yes

  • Progressive Scan PAL

    Yes

  • NTSC

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • USB Plus (DivX,MP3,JPEG)

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • iPod Connectivity

    Yes

  • Simplink

    Yes

DIMENSION(WXHXD)

  • Set (Main Unit)

    430x73x327mm

  • Front Speaker

    96x240x108mm

  • Center Speaker

    350x105x93mm

  • Rear Speaker

    96x405x360mm

  • Subwoofer

    216x405x360mm

  • Net Weight Unit (Kg)

    3.7kg

