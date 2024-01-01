We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Place the oil, onion and carrot in a 1.5L (6 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Cook on Sensor #2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 5 minutes.)
Step 2
Stir the potato, beetroot, tomato, cabbage, passata and stock into the onion mixture. Cook on Sensor #1 (Manual Cook at 100% for 18- 20 minutes) until the potatoes are tender.
Step 3
Stir the beef and vinegar into the soup. Set aside for 3 minutes.
Step 4
Taste the soup for seasoning and divide between serving bowls. Serve with a dollop of crème fraiche and parsley.
