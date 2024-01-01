We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Brekkie Shakshuka Bowls
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Lay 1 Lebanese bread on the ‘crisp tray' on the high rack. Use the GRILL COOKING FEATURE (see notes) to toast the lebanese bread for 8 minutes or until golden and crispy. Set aside. Repeat with remaining Lebanese bread.
Step 2
Place the oil, onion, capsicum, garlic and thick broccolini stems in a 2 litre (8 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on 100, stirring halfway, for 4-5 minutes or until vegetables are soft.
Step 3
Add cumin, coriander and chilli flakes to the vegetable mixture. Cover and microwave for a further 1 minute or until aromatic and onion has softened. Add tomato and remaining broccolini. Cover and microwave for 5 minutes or until heated through. Season well.
Step 4
Spoon hot tomato mixture into four 750ml (3 cup) shallow microwave-safe bowls. Make a shallow indent in center of the mixture. Crack 1 egg into tomato mixture of 1 bowl. Use a sharp knife to prick egg white several times and the yolk once (this prevents the egg bursting). Cover bowl loosely with paper towel (to avoid spills). Microwave on 100 for 2 1/2 - 3 minutes for soft yolks or until egg is cooked to your liking. Repeat with remaining tomato mixture and eggs.
Step 5
Sprinkled with coriander and chilli flakes. Crack crisp Lebanese breads to serve.
