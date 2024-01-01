Step 1

Lay 1 Lebanese bread on the ‘crisp tray' on the high rack. Use the GRILL COOKING FEATURE (see notes) to toast the lebanese bread for 8 minutes or until golden and crispy. Set aside. Repeat with remaining Lebanese bread.



Step 2

Place the oil, onion, capsicum, garlic and thick broccolini stems in a 2 litre (8 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on 100, stirring halfway, for 4-5 minutes or until vegetables are soft.



Step 3

Add cumin, coriander and chilli flakes to the vegetable mixture. Cover and microwave for a further 1 minute or until aromatic and onion has softened. Add tomato and remaining broccolini. Cover and microwave for 5 minutes or until heated through. Season well.



Step 4

Spoon hot tomato mixture into four 750ml (3 cup) shallow microwave-safe bowls. Make a shallow indent in center of the mixture. Crack 1 egg into tomato mixture of 1 bowl. Use a sharp knife to prick egg white several times and the yolk once (this prevents the egg bursting). Cover bowl loosely with paper towel (to avoid spills). Microwave on 100 for 2 1/2 - 3 minutes for soft yolks or until egg is cooked to your liking. Repeat with remaining tomato mixture and eggs.



Step 5

Sprinkled with coriander and chilli flakes. Crack crisp Lebanese breads to serve.