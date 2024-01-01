Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Butter Chicken

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS

- 2 tablespoons tikka masala paste

- 1 tablespoon Greek-style yoghurt

- 500g boneless chicken thigh fillets, cut into 3cm pieces

- 1 tablespoon butter

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 1 brown onion, finely chopped

- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh ginger

- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

- 250ml (1 cup) tomato passata

- 60ml (1/4 cup) cooking cream

- 2 dried bay leaves

- 4 green cardamom pods, crushed

- 1 black cardamom (optional)

- 1 cinnamon stick

- Chopped fresh coriander, to serve

Serves 3

Cooking Instructions

Step 1
Combine the tikka paste and yoghurt in a bowl. Add the chicken and stir to combine. Cover and set aside.

Step 2
Place the ghee, onion, ginger and garlic in a microwave-safe bowl. Cook on Sensor # 2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 4 minutes).

Step 3
Lay the chicken mixture in an even layer on top of the onion mixture. Manual Cook on 100% for 15 minutes.

Step 4
Stir the passata, cream, bay, cinnamon and cardamoms into the chicken mixture. Manual Cook at 100% for 10 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 5 minutes.

Step 5
Serve the butter chicken sprinkled with fresh coriander.

