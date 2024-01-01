We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Combine the tikka paste and yoghurt in a bowl. Add the chicken and stir to combine. Cover and set aside.
Step 2
Place the ghee, onion, ginger and garlic in a microwave-safe bowl. Cook on Sensor # 2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 4 minutes).
Step 3
Lay the chicken mixture in an even layer on top of the onion mixture. Manual Cook on 100% for 15 minutes.
Step 4
Stir the passata, cream, bay, cinnamon and cardamoms into the chicken mixture. Manual Cook at 100% for 10 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 5 minutes.
Step 5
Serve the butter chicken sprinkled with fresh coriander.
*Product images may differ from products released by the country.