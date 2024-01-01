Step 1

Place pasta in a large, deep 3L (12-cup) capacity microwave-safe bowl. Add boiling water and season with salt. Cover with plastic wrap and pierce a few holes in the plastic. Place dish in the microwave. Use the INVERTER COOK POPULAR MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the pasta,in this case 0.2kg, and press start (this will take about 25 minutes). Once cooked, drain off any excess water. Keep warm.



Step 2

Place oil, onion, bacon and garlic in a 2 litre (8-cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on P-HI, stirring halfway, for 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in red wine and passata. Cover and microwave on P-HI for 4 minutes. Season well.



Step 3

Add the basil, spinach, passata mixture and baby bocconcini to the pasta. Microwave on P-HI for 4-5 minutes or until heated through.



Step 4

Sprinkle with cheese. Place dish on high rack in microwave. Use the GRILL COOK MENU instructions to grill pasta for 5-8 minutes or until cheese has melted. Serve.