Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Cheat’s Italian Pasta Bake

Watch video

pasta-bake_D

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Cooking Instructions

Step 1
Place pasta in a large, deep 3L (12-cup) capacity microwave-safe bowl. Add boiling water and season with salt. Cover with plastic wrap and pierce a few holes in the plastic. Place dish in the microwave. Use the INVERTER COOK POPULAR MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the pasta,in this case 0.2kg, and press start (this will take about 25 minutes). Once cooked, drain off any excess water. Keep warm.

Step 2
Place oil, onion, bacon and garlic in a 2 litre (8-cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on P-HI, stirring halfway, for 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in red wine and passata. Cover and microwave on P-HI for 4 minutes. Season well.

Step 3
Add the basil, spinach, passata mixture and baby bocconcini to the pasta. Microwave on P-HI for 4-5 minutes or until heated through.

Step 4
Sprinkle with cheese. Place dish on high rack in microwave. Use the GRILL COOK MENU instructions to grill pasta for 5-8 minutes or until cheese has melted. Serve.

Kitchen image with NeoChef™

Tastefully Stylish,
Simply Delicious

Tastefully Stylish,<br>Simply Delicious View NeoChef® range

*Product images may differ from products released by the country.