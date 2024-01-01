Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Cheesy French Onion Soup

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS

- 3 onions, thinly sliced

- 40g butter, chopped

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 1 tablespoon plain flour

- 60ml (1/4 cup) red wine

- 1L (4 cups) beef stock

- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves, plus extra to serve

- 6 slices toasted French bread

- 60g (2/3 cup) grated Swiss cheese

Serves 3

Cooking Instructions

Step 1
Place the onion, butter and oil in a 1.5L (6 cups) microwave-safe bowl. Manual Cook on 100% for 20 minutes, stirring often, until the onion is golden and caramelised. Check the onions regularly towards the end of cooking to ensure they don’t burn.

Step 2
Add the flour to the onions and stir well. Stir in the wine then stir in the stock. Manual Cook at 100% for 10 minutes.

Step 3
Place the bread on top of the soup and sprinkle with the cheese. Manual Cook on 70% for 3 minutes or until the cheese has melted.

Step 4
Divide the soup and bread among serving bowls. Sprinkle with extra rosemary to serve.

