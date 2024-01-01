We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Place the onion, butter and oil in a 1.5L (6 cups) microwave-safe bowl. Manual Cook on 100% for 20 minutes, stirring often, until the onion is golden and caramelised. Check the onions regularly towards the end of cooking to ensure they don’t burn.
Step 2
Add the flour to the onions and stir well. Stir in the wine then stir in the stock. Manual Cook at 100% for 10 minutes.
Step 3
Place the bread on top of the soup and sprinkle with the cheese. Manual Cook on 70% for 3 minutes or until the cheese has melted.
Step 4
Divide the soup and bread among serving bowls. Sprinkle with extra rosemary to serve.
