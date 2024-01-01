Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Chicken and Mushroom Risotto

INGREDIENTS

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 1 brown onion, finely chopped

- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

- 40g butter

- 100g button mushrooms, quartered

- 200g chicken breast fillet

- 60ml (1/4 cup) white wine

- 500ml (2 cups) chicken stock

- 40g (1/2 cup) finely grated parmesan, plus extra to serve

- 55g (1/3 cup) frozen peas, defrosted

Serves 3

Cooking Instructions

Step 1
Place the oil, onion, garlic and half of the butter in a 1.25L (5 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cook on Sensor Menu # 2 (Manual Cook at 100% 4 minutes) until softened.

Step 2
Stir the mushrooms, rice and wine into the onion mixture. Add the rice and stir to coat. Place the chicken on top of the rice. Cover with the stock. Manual Cook at 100% for 10 minutes or until the chicken is cooked. Transfer the chicken to a bowl and cover to keep warm. Manual Cook the rice at 100% for a further 15 mins

Step 3
Stir the parmesan, peas and remaining butter into the rice. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 5 minutes.

Step 4
Thickly slice the chicken. Stir the risotto. Divide among bowls. Top with the chicken and scatter with basil.

