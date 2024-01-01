Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ingredients

INGREDIENTS

- 70g long life dried noodles

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 1 brown onion, finely chopped

- 1 small carrot, finely chopped

- 1 small celery stick, finely chopped

- 750ml (3 cups) chicken stock

- 200g chicken breast fillet

- 1 medium potato, cut into 1 1/2cm pieces

- 1 teaspoon dried thyme

- Ground white pepper, to season

- Chilli flakes, (optional) to season

- Italian parsley leaves, to serve

Cooking Instructions

Step 1
Place the noodles in a heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water. Set aside to soak.

Step 2
Meanwhile, place the oil, onion, carrot and celery in a 1.5L (6 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Stir to combine. Cook on Sensor Menu #2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 5 minutes) or until softened.

Step 3
Add the potatoes to the bowl and stir to coat. Drain the noodles and add to the bowl along with the stock, chicken breast and thyme. Cook on Sensor Menu #2 (Manual Start at 100% 10 minutes) or until the chicken has cooked through.

Step 4
Use tongs to transfer the chicken to a chopping board. Set aside to cool for 2 minutes. Thickly slice and return to the soup. Stir to separate the noodles. Season with white pepper and chilli if using.

Step 5
Divide the soup between 2 bowls. Scatter with parsley leaves to serve.

 

