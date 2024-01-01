Step 1

Place the noodles in a heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water. Set aside to soak.



Step 2

Meanwhile, place the oil, onion, carrot and celery in a 1.5L (6 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Stir to combine. Cook on Sensor Menu #2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 5 minutes) or until softened.



Step 3

Add the potatoes to the bowl and stir to coat. Drain the noodles and add to the bowl along with the stock, chicken breast and thyme. Cook on Sensor Menu #2 (Manual Start at 100% 10 minutes) or until the chicken has cooked through.



Step 4

Use tongs to transfer the chicken to a chopping board. Set aside to cool for 2 minutes. Thickly slice and return to the soup. Stir to separate the noodles. Season with white pepper and chilli if using.



Step 5

Divide the soup between 2 bowls. Scatter with parsley leaves to serve.