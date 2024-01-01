Italian-style Chicken, Eggplant and Potatoes

Step 1

Use a sharp knife to score 2 incisions though the flesh of each drumstick.



Step 2

Place the potato, eggplant and rosemary in the base of a 1.25L (5 cup) microwave-safe dish. Top with the chicken. Drizzle with the oil and season.



Step 2

Arrange the chicken eggplant and potato on top. Drizzle with oil and season. Cook on Manual Cook at 100% for 40 minutes or until the chicken is nearly tender.



Step 3

Drizzle the pasta sauce around the chicken. Manual Cook at 100% for 10 minutes or until sauce has thickened slightly.



Step 4

Divide the chicken mixture between serving dishes. Discard the rosemary and serve sprinkled with fresh basil leaves.