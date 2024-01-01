Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Italian-style Chicken, Eggplant and Potatoes

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS

- 4 chicken drumsticks

- 1 potato, chopped

- 2 (about 150g) slender eggplants, sliced

- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 400g btl tomato pasta sauce

- Fresh basil leaves, to serve

Serves 2

Cooking Instructions

Step 1
Use a sharp knife to score 2 incisions though the flesh of each drumstick.

Step 2
Place the potato, eggplant and rosemary in the base of a 1.25L (5 cup) microwave-safe dish. Top with the chicken. Drizzle with the oil and season.

Arrange the chicken eggplant and potato on top. Drizzle with oil and season. Cook on Manual Cook at 100% for 40 minutes or until the chicken is nearly tender.

Step 3
Drizzle the pasta sauce around the chicken. Manual Cook at 100% for 10 minutes or until sauce has thickened slightly.

Step 4
Divide the chicken mixture between serving dishes. Discard the rosemary and serve sprinkled with fresh basil leaves.

