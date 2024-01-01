Italian-style Chicken, Eggplant and Potatoes

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Use a sharp knife to score 2 incisions though the flesh of each drumstick.
Step 2
Place the potato, eggplant and rosemary in the base of a 1.25L (5 cup) microwave-safe dish. Top with the chicken. Drizzle with the oil and season.
Step 2
Arrange the chicken eggplant and potato on top. Drizzle with oil and season. Cook on Manual Cook at 100% for 40 minutes or until the chicken is nearly tender.
Step 3
Drizzle the pasta sauce around the chicken. Manual Cook at 100% for 10 minutes or until sauce has thickened slightly.
Step 4
Divide the chicken mixture between serving dishes. Discard the rosemary and serve sprinkled with fresh basil leaves.
