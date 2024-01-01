Step 1

Arrange the chicken in the base of a 1.5L (6 cup) microwave-safe dish. Drizzle with the oil and season with salt. Manual Cook at 100% for 20 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate.



Step 2

Place the butter in the dish. Cook on Melt (Manual Cook at 100% for 1 minute) until melted.



Step 3

Add the onion, garlic, spice mix and star anise to the dish and stir to coat. Add the rice and tomato paste and stir to coat. Pour in the stock. Arrange the chicken on top. Cook on Sensor Cook # 2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 25 minutes)



Step 4

Transfer the chicken to a plate. Cover to keep warm. Use a fork to fluff the rice and cover with plastic wrap. Set aside for 5 minutes to steam. Fluff again



Step 5

Divide the rice among bowls. Top with the chicken and sprinkle with cashews, sultanas and mint. Serve with onion.