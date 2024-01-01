Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

One-pot Sri Lankan Coconut Chicken Curry

One-pot Sri Lankan Coconut Chicken Curry1

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Cooking Instructions

Step 1
Place rice in a large deep 3 litre (12 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Add the boiling water and some salt. Cover with plastic wrap and vent. Place dish in the microwave. Use the SENSOR COOK MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the rice, in this case 0.2kg, and press start (this should take about 25 minutes). After cooking, fluff with a fork to separate the grains. Re-cover and set aside to keep warm.

Step 2
Place paprika, ground coriander, cumin, turmeric, pepper and chilli powder in a 2.5 litre (10 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover, microwave on 100, stirring halfway through for 1 minute, or until aromatic.

Step 3 
Add ghee or butter, onion, curry leaves, garlic, green chilli, ginger and tomato paste. Stir until well combined. Cover, microwave on 100, for about 5 minutes or until aromatic and the onion is soft.

Step 4 
Add chicken to the spice mixture and stir to combine. Stir in coconut milk. Cover, microwave on P-70, stirring halfway through, for 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes. Microwave for 5 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Season well. Top with coriander. Serve with rice and pappadums.

Kitchen image with NeoChef™

Tastefully Stylish,
Simply Delicious

Tastefully Stylish,<br>Simply Delicious View NeoChef® range

*Product images may differ from products released by the country.