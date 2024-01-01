Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pork Adobo

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 1 brown onion, cut into thin wedges

- 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

- 2 tablespoons light soy sauce

- 2 tablespoons white vinegar or coconut vinegar

- 3 dried bay leaves

- 1/4 teaspoon dried chilli flakes (optional)

- 500g pork belly rashers, sliced into 2-3cm pieces

- 1 tablespoon brown sugar

- 1 spring onion, thinly sliced, plus extra to sprinkle

Serves 3

Cooking Instructions

Step 1
Place the oil, onion and garlic in a 1.25L (5 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Cook on Sensor Menu # 2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 4 minutes) or until softened.

Step 2
Stir the soy sauce, vinegar, bay leaves, chilli flakes (if using) and 250ml (1 cup) water into the onion mixture. Place the pork in an even layer on top of the onion. Sprinkle over the sugar. Manual Cook at 100% for 30 minutes, stirring halfway.

Step 3
Cover the dish with plastic wrap and set aside for 5 minutes. Stir though the spring onion.

Step 4
Serve the adobo scattered with extra spring onion.

Kitchen image with NeoChef™

Tastefully Stylish,
Simply Delicious

Tastefully Stylish,<br>Simply Delicious View NeoChef® range

