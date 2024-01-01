Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Potato Wedge Nachos

Potato Wedge Nachos

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Cooking Instructions

Step 1
 Reserve 2 teaspoons taco seasoning for potatoes. Crumble mince into a 2.5 L (10 cup) microwave-safe dish. Add onion, capsicum and garlic and stir to combine. Cover, microwave, on 100, stirring halfway through, for 4 minutes. 

Step 2
 Add the beans, tomato paste, chilli powder and 60ml (1/4 cup) water to the mince mixture. Cover, microwave, for a further 3 minutes or until hot. Set aside. 

Step 3
Cut each potato into 8 wedges and place in a large bowl. Add the oil and reserved taco seasoning and toss until well coated. Place half the wedges on the ‘crisp tray' on the high rack. Use the HEALTHY FRY MENU instructions. Choose the weight of the potatoes, in this case 4kg, and press start. When the microwave beeps, carefully turn over and continue cooking (each batch takes about 25 minutes). Transfer to a 24cm microwave-safe plate and cover to keep warm. Repeat with remaining wedges.

Step 4
Arrange the potatoes on the outer rim of the plate. Reheat mince on high for 4 minutes or until hot. Spoon the mince into the center of the potatoes. Sprinkle with the cheese.

Step 5
 Using the GRILL COOKING INSTRUCTIONS, grill nachos for 4-5 minutes or until cheese has melted. 

Step 6
 Meanwhile, mix avocado and tomato in a small bowl. Add lemon juice and season well. 

Step 7
 Top nachos with avocado mixture and coriander. Serve.

