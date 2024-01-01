Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Rice Pilaf

INGREDIENTS

- 30g butter

- 2 teaspoons olive oil

- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

- 200g (1 cup) basmati rice

- 750ml (3 cups) chicken or vegetable stock

Cooking Instructions

Step 1
Place the butter and oil in a 1.5L (6 cup) Microwave-safe dish. Cook on Melt (Manual Cook at 100% for 1 minute) until melted.

Step 2
Add the turmeric and rice and stir to coat. Pour in the stock and a large pinch salt. Cook on Sensor #7 (Manual Cook at 100% for 25 minutes) until liquid is absorbed. Use a fork to fluff the rice. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 5 minutes to steam.

Step 3
Fluff the rice again and serve with curries and Middle Eastern stews.

Tastefully Stylish,Simply Delicious

Tastefully Stylish,
Simply Delicious

View NeoChef® range

