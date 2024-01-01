Rice Pilaf

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Place the butter and oil in a 1.5L (6 cup) Microwave-safe dish. Cook on Melt (Manual Cook at 100% for 1 minute) until melted.
Step 2
Add the turmeric and rice and stir to coat. Pour in the stock and a large pinch salt. Cook on Sensor #7 (Manual Cook at 100% for 25 minutes) until liquid is absorbed. Use a fork to fluff the rice. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 5 minutes to steam.
Step 3
Fluff the rice again and serve with curries and Middle Eastern stews.
