Spread almonds onto a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on 100, stirring often, in 30 seconds bursts, for 2 minutes or until lightly browned. Set aside.



Fill the cavity of the chicken with the lemon. Tie legs together with kitchen string. Combine curry paste, oil and stock powder in a small bowl. Rub half the mixture all over the chicken. Place breast side down in a large microwave-safe dish.



Place the chicken on the low rack in microwave and use ROAST AND BAKE MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the chicken plus 200g (this allows extra time for the potatoes), in this case 1.8kg, and press start. When the microwave beeps, carefully turn chicken over. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the cooking liquid into a large bowl. Add the potatoes and toss to combine. Place the potatoes around the chicken in a single layer and rub remaining curry mixture over chicken. Continue cooking for the remaining programmed time until the chicken is cooked through and potatoes are tender. Set aside and cover loosely with foil to keep warm and rest.



Using STEAM CHEF MENU instructions, pour 300ml water into the steam water bowl. Place the steam plate on the steam water bowl. Place the beans on the steam plate. Cover with the steam cover. Place in the microwave and choose menu and weight, in this case 300g, then press start.



Serve roast chicken and potatoes with steamed green beans, drizzled with juices and sprinkled with the almonds.