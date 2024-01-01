Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Sticky Barbecue Glazed Meatloaf In A Mug

Sticky Barbecue Glazed Meatloaf In A Mug1

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Cooking Instructions

Step 1
Combine mince, onion, carrot, zucchini, breadcrumbs, tomato sauce, stock powder, herbs and egg in a large bowl. Use clean hands to mix until well combined. Divide the mixture into 4 portions and press lightly into four 300ml microwave-safe mugs. Cover turntable with paper towel (to catch any spills) and place mugs evenly spaced on the turntable. Microwave on 70, turning mugs halfway through, for about 10 minutes or until cooked through.

Step 2
Meanwhile, make the glaze. Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl.

Step 3
Carefully drain any liquid from meat loaf mugs. Spoon the glaze evenly over meatloaves. Microwave on 70 for 1 minute to set. Set aside for 5 minutes before serving topped with sour cream and chopped parsley.

Kitchen image with NeoChef™

Tastefully Stylish,
Simply Delicious

Tastefully Stylish,<br>Simply Delicious View NeoChef® range

*Product images may differ from products released by the country.