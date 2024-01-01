Step 1

Place the ghee, onion, ginger and garlic in a 1.5L (6 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cook on Sensor Menu # 2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 4 minutes) or until the onion is soft.



Step 2

Stir the cumin, coriander, cardamom, cloves, bay, cinnamon, star anise and saffron into the onion mixture. Stir in the rice and tomato. Cover with the stock. Sensor Cook #7 (Manual Cook at 100% for 25 minutes) until the liquid is absorbed. Adding the beans and peas 5 minutes before the end of cooking.



Step 3

Use a fork to fluff the rice. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 5 minutes to steam. Season well and fluff again.



Step 4

Sprinkle the biryani with mint leaves and fried shallots and a dollop of yoghurt if using.