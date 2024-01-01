Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Vegetable Biryani

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS

- 2 tablespoons ghee or butter

- 1 brown onion, finely chopped

- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh ginger

- 2 teaspoons ground coriander

- 2 teaspoons ground cumin

- 4 cardamom pods, crushed

- 4 cloves

- 2 dried bay leaves

- 1 cinnamon stick

- 1 star anise

- Large pinch saffron

- 200g (1 cup) basmati rice

- 1 tomato, chopped

- 750ml (3 cups) chicken stock

- 100g green beans, chopped

- 110g (2/3 cup) frozen peas, thawed

- Fresh mint, to serve

- Asian fried shallots to serve

- Greek yoghurt, optional

Serves 3

Cooking Instructions

Step 1
Place the ghee, onion, ginger and garlic in a 1.5L (6 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cook on Sensor Menu # 2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 4 minutes) or until the onion is soft.

Step 2
Stir the cumin, coriander, cardamom, cloves, bay, cinnamon, star anise and saffron into the onion mixture. Stir in the rice and tomato. Cover with the stock. Sensor Cook #7 (Manual Cook at 100% for 25 minutes) until the liquid is absorbed. Adding the beans and peas 5 minutes before the end of cooking.

Step 3
Use a fork to fluff the rice. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 5 minutes to steam. Season well and fluff again.

Step 4
Sprinkle the biryani with mint leaves and fried shallots and a dollop of yoghurt if using.

