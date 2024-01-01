We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Place the ghee, onion, ginger and garlic in a 1.5L (6 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cook on Sensor Menu # 2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 4 minutes) or until the onion is soft.
Step 2
Stir the cumin, coriander, cardamom, cloves, bay, cinnamon, star anise and saffron into the onion mixture. Stir in the rice and tomato. Cover with the stock. Sensor Cook #7 (Manual Cook at 100% for 25 minutes) until the liquid is absorbed. Adding the beans and peas 5 minutes before the end of cooking.
Step 3
Use a fork to fluff the rice. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 5 minutes to steam. Season well and fluff again.
Step 4
Sprinkle the biryani with mint leaves and fried shallots and a dollop of yoghurt if using.
