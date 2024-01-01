We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MS2548GR
25L White Round Cavity Microwave Oven with 10 different power levels and 6 Auto Menus
(0)
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Capacity
25 Litres
-
Finish
White
-
Power
850W
-
Cavity
Round
-
Display
Smart LED
-
Quick Defrost
Yes
-
Auto Cook Menus
6
-
Auto Defrost
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
GENERAL
-
Turntable Size
320mm
-
Dimensions(WxDxH)
510x408x302mm
-
Warranty
2 Years
