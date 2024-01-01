Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
MS2596OB

NeoChef, 25L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven

(0)

Sleek Minimalist Design<br>1

Sleek Minimalist Design

A single piece of tempered glass on the front door creates a modern, stylish appearance.

Anti-Bacterial Coating<br>1

Anti-Bacterial Coating

The Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ interior coating makes cleaning simple and convenient. Just a few wipes are all it takes to clean the microwave interior. The coating eliminates 99.99% percent* of harmful bacteria from the surface.

Stable Turntable<br>1

Stable Turntable

The hexagonal ring stabilises the turntable with six support points, which helps prevent off-centre items from tipping and spilling during cooking.
Even Defrosting<br>1

Even Defrosting

The Inverter technology in the LG NeoChef™ enables more precise temperature control to help defrost foods and avoid overcooked and unthawed areas.
Even Heating<br>1

Even Heating

LG Inverter technology enables a more even distribution of heat throughout foods with more precise temperature control. Delivering a satisfying dining experience.
Versatile Cooking<br>1

Versatile Cooking

With just one appliance you can warm, defrost and cook. From delicately proofing yogurt to popping your corn, the LG Inverter microwave is a versatile cooking solution.

Bright Internal Lighting<br>1

Bright Internal Lighting

The interior white LED lamp on the NeoChef™ oven is 3 times brighter and more energy efficient than the incandescent light on other LG microwave ovens, letting you easily check on the contents of the microwave without having to open the door.

Key Feature

  • Easy Touch Controls & Tempered Glass Door
  • Interior Anti-Bacterial Coating
  • Stable Turntable
  • More Even Heating of Food

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

MS2596OB
CAPACITY
25L
DIMENSION (W X H X D)
470mm x 272mm x 362mm
KEY FEATURE
Easy Touch Controls & Tempered Glass Door
KEY FEATURE
Interior Anti-Bacterial Coating

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    25

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    1000

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    292

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

COOKING MODES

  • Melt

    3 Menus (Butter, Cheese, Chocolate)

  • Proof

    1 Menu (Yogurt)

  • Sensor Cook

    8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)

  • Soften

    3 Menus (Butter, Cream Cheese, Ice Cream)

  • Warm

    1

  • Popular menu (Inverter Cook)

    8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Colour

    Black

  • Door Glass

    Tinted

  • Outcase Color

    Black

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    550 x 294 x 410

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    470 x 272 x 362

  • Product Weight (kg)

    9.6

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806087857566

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Smart Inverter Magnetron

    10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Magnetron (parts only).

