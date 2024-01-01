We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NeoChef, 25L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven
Key Feature
-
Easy Touch Controls & Tempered Glass Door
-
Interior Anti-Bacterial Coating
-
Stable Turntable
-
More Even Heating of Food
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Oven Capacity (L)
25
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
EasyClean
Yes
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
1000
-
Smart Inverter
Yes
-
Turntable Size (mm)
292
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Type
Glass Touch
COOKING MODES
-
Melt
3 Menus (Butter, Cheese, Chocolate)
-
Proof
1 Menu (Yogurt)
-
Sensor Cook
8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)
-
Soften
3 Menus (Butter, Cream Cheese, Ice Cream)
-
Warm
1
-
Popular menu (Inverter Cook)
8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Colour
Black
-
Door Glass
Tinted
-
Outcase Color
Black
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
550 x 294 x 410
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
470 x 272 x 362
-
Product Weight (kg)
9.6
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806087857566
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Smart Inverter Magnetron
10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Magnetron (parts only).
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.