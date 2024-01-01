We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NeoChef, 30L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven
There is a microwave oven in neutral coloured kitchen and icons representing three key features.
Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Coating
There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that it is easy to clean inside.
*Tested by SGS. Product image for graphical representation purposes only. Actual model appearance may vary from that shown.
Compact Design
A graphic consisting of lines to describe compact size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.
Easy operation and LED Lighting
Microwave is placed within a darkened kitchen environment, while the internal LED lights in the microwave illuminate the food inside.
Key Feature
-
Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Interior Coating
-
Slim Design
-
Internal LED lamp
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Oven Capacity (L)
30
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Clock
Yes
-
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
EasyClean
Yes
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Internal Light
White LED
-
Microwave Power Levels
10
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
840-900
-
Smart Inverter
No
-
Turntable Size (mm)
305
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
White LED
-
Control Type
Panel Touch
COOKING MODES
-
Air Fry
No
-
Inverter Defrost
No
-
Melt
No
-
Proof
No
-
Sensor Cook
No
-
Slow Cook
No
-
Soften
No
-
Steam Cook
No
-
Warm
No
-
Auto Cook
8
-
Auto Reheat
3
-
Defrost
4
-
Defrost & Cook (Inverter Cook)
No
-
Popular menu (Inverter Cook)
No
-
Roast & Bake (Inverter Cook)
No
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Type
Side Swing with Push Button
-
Door Colour
Black
-
Door Glass
Tinted
-
Outcase Color
Black
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
596 x 351 x 461
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
508.4 x 289.8 x 398.8
-
Product Weight (kg)
12.7
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806084220035
