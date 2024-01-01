Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
NeoChef, 30L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven

NeoChef, 30L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven

MS3036NPB

NeoChef, 30L EasyClean™ Microwave Oven

(0)
Front view

There is a microwave oven in neutral coloured kitchen and icons representing three key features.

Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Coating

EasyClean™ interior coating* makes cleaning simple and convenient.

There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that it is easy to clean inside.

*Tested by SGS. Product image for graphical representation purposes only. Actual model appearance may vary from that shown.

Compact Design

Sleek on the outside. Roomy on the inside.

A graphic consisting of lines to describe compact size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.

Easy operation and LED Lighting

Easily +/- cook time with a simple touch. Interior white LED lamp for easy visibility.

Microwave is placed within a darkened kitchen environment, while the internal LED lights in the microwave illuminate the food inside.

Key Feature

  • Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Interior Coating
  • Slim Design
  • Internal LED lamp
All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    30

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Internal Light

    White LED

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    840-900

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    305

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    White LED

  • Control Type

    Panel Touch

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

  • Auto Cook

    8

  • Auto Reheat

    3

  • Defrost

    4

  • Defrost & Cook (Inverter Cook)

    No

  • Popular menu (Inverter Cook)

    No

  • Roast & Bake (Inverter Cook)

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Type

    Side Swing with Push Button

  • Door Colour

    Black

  • Door Glass

    Tinted

  • Outcase Color

    Black

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    596 x 351 x 461

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    508.4 x 289.8 x 398.8

  • Product Weight (kg)

    12.7

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084220035

