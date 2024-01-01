We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NeoChef, 42L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven
One-pot Sri Lankan Coconut Chicken Curry
One-pot Sri Lankan Coconut Chicken Curry
Method
Place rice in a large deep 3 litre (12 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Add the boiling water and some salt. Cover with plastic wrap and vent. Place dish in the microwave. Use the SENSOR COOK MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the rice, in this case 0.2kg, and press start (this should take about 25 minutes). After cooking, fluff with a fork to separate the grains. Re-cover and set aside to keep warm.
Step 2
Place paprika, ground coriander, cumin, turmeric, pepper and chilli powder in a 2.5 litre (10 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover, microwave on 100, stirring halfway through for 1 minute, or until aromatic.
Method1
Step 3
Add ghee or butter, onion, curry leaves, garlic, green chilli, ginger and tomato paste. Stir until well combined. Cover, microwave on 100, for about 5 minutes or until aromatic and the onion is soft.
Step 4
Add chicken to the spice mixture and stir to combine. Stir in coconut milk. Cover, microwave on P-70, stirring halfway through, for 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes. Microwave for 5 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Season well. Top with coriander. Serve with rice and pappadums.
Alt text
*Reductions in cooking time may vary depending on the power of the NeoChef™ model.
Sticky Barbecue Glazed Meatloaf In A Mug
Sticky Barbecue Glazed Meatloaf In A Mug
Method
Combine mince, onion, carrot, zucchini, breadcrumbs, tomato sauce, stock powder, herbs and egg in a large bowl. Use clean hands to mix until well combined. Divide the mixture into 4 portions and press lightly into four 300ml microwave-safe mugs. Cover turntable with paper towel (to catch any spills) and place mugs evenly spaced on the turntable. Microwave on 70, turning mugs halfway through, for about 10 minutes or until cooked through.
Step 2
Meanwhile, make the glaze. Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl.
Step 3
Carefully drain any liquid from meat loaf mugs. Spoon the glaze evenly over meatloaves. Microwave on 70 for 1 minute to set. Set aside for 5 minutes before serving topped with sour cream and chopped parsley.
Alt text
1 Tested by SGS.
2 Product image for graphical representation purposes only. Actual model appearance may vary from that shown.
Microwave Chocolate Brownie with Caramel Sauce
Microwave Chocolate Brownie with Caramel Sauce
Method
Line the base of a 5-6cm deep, 20cm square microwave-safe dish with non-stick baking paper. Melt the butter and chocolate in a small microwave safe bowl using the MELT cycle (see notes), stirring until smooth. Allow to cool slightly.
Step 2
Whisk the eggs, sugar and vanilla together in a bowl until combined. Sift the flour and cocoa into a separate large bowl. Add the melted chocolate mixture and egg mixture to the flour mixture and whisk until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips. Pour into the lined dish. Smooth the surface.
Step 3
Microwave on P-70 for about 4-5 minutes or until the top is just firm and crumbs cling to a skewer when inserted into the centre. Set aside in the pan to cool slightly.
Method1
Step 4
Meanwhile make the caramel sauce: Pour the condensed milk into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 100 for 1 minute. Whisk until smooth (be careful it is very hot). Repeat cooking on 50, stirring every minute, for 4 minutes or until the mixture turns a light caramel colour. Remove from microwave. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Stir in vanilla and 60ml (1/4 cup) water and stir until combined. Set aside for 10 minutes to cool slightly.
Step 5
While still warm, slice brownies. Serve with ice-cream and caramel sauce.
Alt text
Italian Lemon Ricotta Mug Cakes
Italian Lemon Ricotta Mug Cakes
Method
Spoon 1 teaspoon of the lemon curd into the base of each of the four 300ml microwave-safe mugs.
Step 2
Place the butter in large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on P-70 (see notes) for 30 seconds or until just melted.
Step 3
Add the ricotta, sugar, lemon rind, eggs and remaining lemon curd to the melted butter. Mix until well combined. Stir in the flour until well combined. Spoon mixture among the prepared mugs. Microwave on 100, turning mugs halfway through, for 4 minutes or until the cake springs back when lightly touched. Set aside for 5 minutes before topping with double cream and extra lemon curd.
Alt text
Key Feature
-
Easy Touch Controls & Tempered Glass Door
-
Fast Cooking with 1200W of Power
-
Interior Anti-Bacterial Coating
-
Stable Turntable
-
More Even Heating of Food
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Oven Capacity (L)
42
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
EasyClean
Yes
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
1200
-
Smart Inverter
Yes
-
Turntable Size (mm)
360
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Type
Glass Touch
COOKING MODES
-
Melt
3 Menus (Butter, Cheese, Chocolate)
-
Proof
1 Menu (Yogurt)
-
Sensor Cook
8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)
-
Soften
3 Menus (Butter, Cream Cheese, Ice Cream)
-
Warm
1
-
Popular menu (Inverter Cook)
8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Colour
Black Stainless Steel
-
Door Glass
Tinted
-
Outcase Color
Black Stainless Steel
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
610 x 335 x 490
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
540 x 310 x 434
-
Product Weight (kg)
11.3
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806098037254
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Smart Inverter Magnetron
10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Magnetron (parts only).
What people are saying
Find locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.