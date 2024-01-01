NeoChef, 42L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Support

Tantalise Your Tastebuds with LG NeoChef® recipes

Tantalise Your Tastebuds with LG NeoChef® recipes

Sleek Minimalist Design

A single piece of tempered glass on the front door creates a modern, stylish appearance.

One-pot Sri Lankan Coconut Chicken Curry

Tired of the same old curries? Then give this flavour-packed chicken and coconut Sri Lankan curry a go. Best of all, it's made in just one-pot in the microwave, so you can spend less time washing up.

Method

Step 1
Place rice in a large deep 3 litre (12 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Add the boiling water and some salt. Cover with plastic wrap and vent. Place dish in the microwave. Use the SENSOR COOK MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the rice, in this case 0.2kg, and press start (this should take about 25 minutes). After cooking, fluff with a fork to separate the grains. Re-cover and set aside to keep warm.

Step 2
Place paprika, ground coriander, cumin, turmeric, pepper and chilli powder in a 2.5 litre (10 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover, microwave on 100, stirring halfway through for 1 minute, or until aromatic.
Step 3
Add ghee or butter, onion, curry leaves, garlic, green chilli, ginger and tomato paste. Stir until well combined. Cover, microwave on 100, for about 5 minutes or until aromatic and the onion is soft.

Step 4
Add chicken to the spice mixture and stir to combine. Stir in coconut milk. Cover, microwave on P-70, stirring halfway through, for 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes. Microwave for 5 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Season well. Top with coriander. Serve with rice and pappadums.

Fast Cooking<br>1

Fast Cooking

Reduce cooking and reheating time with up to 1200W of power, compared to a 1000W LG conventional microwave oven.*

*Reductions in cooking time may vary depending on the power of the NeoChef™ model.

Sticky Barbecue Glazed Meatloaf In A Mug

All you need is a microwave and a mug to make these individual BBQ-flavoured meatloaves.

Method

Step 1
Combine mince, onion, carrot, zucchini, breadcrumbs, tomato sauce, stock powder, herbs and egg in a large bowl. Use clean hands to mix until well combined. Divide the mixture into 4 portions and press lightly into four 300ml microwave-safe mugs. Cover turntable with paper towel (to catch any spills) and place mugs evenly spaced on the turntable. Microwave on 70, turning mugs halfway through, for about 10 minutes or until cooked through.

Step 2
Meanwhile, make the glaze. Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl.

Step 3
Carefully drain any liquid from meat loaf mugs. Spoon the glaze evenly over meatloaves. Microwave on 70 for 1 minute to set. Set aside for 5 minutes before serving topped with sour cream and chopped parsley.

Anti-Bacterial Coating<br>1

Anti-Bacterial Coating

The Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ interior coating makes cleaning simple and convenient. Just a few wipes are all it takes to clean the microwave interior. The coating eliminates 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria from the surface.1,2

1 Tested by SGS.
2 Product image for graphical representation purposes only. Actual model appearance may vary from that shown.

Microwave Chocolate Brownie with Caramel Sauce

You can make this delicious microwave dessert so quickly, your dinner party guests won't even notice you've left the table!

Method

Step 1
Line the base of a 5-6cm deep, 20cm square microwave-safe dish with non-stick baking paper. Melt the butter and chocolate in a small microwave safe bowl using the MELT cycle (see notes), stirring until smooth. Allow to cool slightly.

Step 2
Whisk the eggs, sugar and vanilla together in a bowl until combined. Sift the flour and cocoa into a separate large bowl. Add the melted chocolate mixture and egg mixture to the flour mixture and whisk until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips. Pour into the lined dish. Smooth the surface.

Step 3
Microwave on P-70 for about 4-5 minutes or until the top is just firm and crumbs cling to a skewer when inserted into the centre. Set aside in the pan to cool slightly.
Step 4
Meanwhile make the caramel sauce: Pour the condensed milk into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 100 for 1 minute. Whisk until smooth (be careful it is very hot). Repeat cooking on 50, stirring every minute, for 4 minutes or until the mixture turns a light caramel colour. Remove from microwave. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Stir in vanilla and 60ml (1/4 cup) water and stir until combined. Set aside for 10 minutes to cool slightly.

Step 5
While still warm, slice brownies. Serve with ice-cream and caramel sauce.

Stable Turntable<br>1

Stable Turntable

The hexagonal ring stabilises the turntable with six support points, which helps prevent off-centre items from tipping and spilling during cooking.

Italian Lemon Ricotta Mug Cakes

These delicious lemon cakes can be made in 15 minutes with a quick zap in the microwave.
Watch video

Method

Step 1
Spoon 1 teaspoon of the lemon curd into the base of each of the four 300ml microwave-safe mugs.

Step 2
Place the butter in large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on P-70 (see notes) for 30 seconds or until just melted.

Step 3
Add the ricotta, sugar, lemon rind, eggs and remaining lemon curd to the melted butter. Mix until well combined. Stir in the flour until well combined. Spoon mixture among the prepared mugs. Microwave on 100, turning mugs halfway through, for 4 minutes or until the cake springs back when lightly touched. Set aside for 5 minutes before topping with double cream and extra lemon curd.

Even Defrosting<br>1

Even Defrosting

The Inverter technology in the LG NeoChef™ enables more precise temperature control to help defrost foods and avoid overcooked and unthawed areas.
Even Heating<br>1

Even Heating

LG Inverter technology enables a more even distribution of heat throughout foods with more precise temperature control. Delivering a satisfying dining experience.
Versatile Cooking<br>1

Versatile Cooking

With just one appliance you can warm, defrost and cook. From delicately proofing yogurt to popping your corn, the LG Inverter microwave is a versatile cooking solution.

Bright Internal Lighting<br>1

Bright Internal Lighting

The interior white LED lamp on the NeoChef™ oven is 3 times brighter and more energy efficient than the incandescent light on other LG microwave ovens.

Key Feature

  • Easy Touch Controls & Tempered Glass Door
  • Fast Cooking with 1200W of Power
  • Interior Anti-Bacterial Coating
  • Stable Turntable
  • More Even Heating of Food

Summary

DIMENSIONS

MS4296OBSS
CAPACITY
42L
DIMENSION (W X H X D)
540mm x 310mm x 434mm
KEY FEATURE
Easy Touch Controls & Tempered Glass Door
KEY FEATURE
Fast Cooking with 1200W of Power

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    42

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    1200

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    360

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

COOKING MODES

  • Melt

    3 Menus (Butter, Cheese, Chocolate)

  • Proof

    1 Menu (Yogurt)

  • Sensor Cook

    8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)

  • Soften

    3 Menus (Butter, Cream Cheese, Ice Cream)

  • Warm

    1

  • Popular menu (Inverter Cook)

    8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Colour

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Door Glass

    Tinted

  • Outcase Color

    Black Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    610 x 335 x 490

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    540 x 310 x 434

  • Product Weight (kg)

    11.3

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806098037254

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Smart Inverter Magnetron

    10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Magnetron (parts only).

