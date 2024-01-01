We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NeoChef, 42L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven
Italian Lemon Ricotta Mug Cakes
Method
Spoon 1 teaspoon of the lemon curd into the base of each of the four 300ml microwave-safe mugs.
Step 2
Place the butter in large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on P-70 (see notes) for 30 seconds or until just melted.
Step 3
Add the ricotta, sugar, lemon rind, eggs and remaining lemon curd to the melted butter. Mix until well combined. Stir in the flour until well combined. Spoon mixture among the prepared mugs. Microwave on 100, turning mugs halfway through, for 4 minutes or until the cake springs back when lightly touched. Set aside for 5 minutes before topping with double cream and extra lemon curd.
Key Feature
Easy Touch Controls & Tempered Glass Door
Fast Cooking with 1200W of Power
Interior Anti-Bacterial Coating
Stable Turntable
More Even Heating of Food
DIMENSIONS
BASIC SPEC
Oven Capacity (L)
42
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Child Lock
Yes
EasyClean
Yes
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Microwave Power Output (W)
1200
Smart Inverter
Yes
Turntable Size (mm)
360
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Type
Glass Touch
COOKING MODES
Melt
3 Menus (Butter, Cheese, Chocolate)
Proof
1 Menu (Yogurt)
Sensor Cook
8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh, Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)
Soften
3 Menus (Butter, Cream Cheese, Ice Cream)
Warm
1
Popular menu (Inverter Cook)
8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)
DESIGN / FINISH
Door Colour
Stainless
Door Glass
Tinted
-
Stainless
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
610 x 335 x 490
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
540 x 310 x 434
Product Weight (kg)
11.3
EAN CODE
EAN Code
8806087857498
WARRANTY
Product
2 Years
Smart Inverter Magnetron
10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Magnetron (parts only).
