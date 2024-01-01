Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
NeoChef, 56L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven NZ’s Largest Microwave in Matte Black Finish

Specs

Reviews

Support

NeoChef, 56L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven NZ’s Largest Microwave in Matte Black Finish

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

MS5696OMBS

NeoChef, 56L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven NZ’s Largest Microwave in Matte Black Finish

(0)
MS5696OMBS

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
56L
DIMENSION (W X H X D)
607mm x 347mm x 490mm
KEY FEATURE
56L MEGA Capacity
KEY FEATURE
Fast Cooking with 1200W of Power

All Spec

CAPACITY & POWER OUTPUT -

  • Overall Volume

    56L

  • Microwave Power

    1200W

FINISH -

  • Colour / Finish

    Matte Black

DIMENSIONS -

  • Product (Width x Depth x Height)

    607mm x 490mm x 347mm

  • Packaging (W x D x H)

    705mm x 540mm x 390mm

  • Weight

    14.8kg

  • Turntable Size

    406mm

EXTERIOR FEATURES -

  • Child Safety Lock

    Yes

  • Quick Start Button

    Yes (30 second intervals)

  • Door Type

    Side Swing with Push Button

  • Door Glass

    Tinted

  • Controller Type

    Touch Panel

INTERIOR FEATURES -

  • Interior Type

    Easy Clean Coating

  • Number of Power Levels (Microwave)

    10 (1200W, 1080W, 960W, 840W, 720W, 600W, 480W, 360W, 240W, 120W)

  • Turntable Type

    Glass

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

COOKING MODES -

  • Reheat

    8 (Beverage, Casserole, Dinner Plate, Muffin, Pie, Pizza, Rice, Soup)

  • Soften

    3 (Butter, Cream Cheese, Ice Cream)

  • Melt

    3 (Butter, Cheese, Chocolate)

  • Proof

    1 (Yoghurt)

  • Sensor Cook

    8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh, Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)

  • Keep Warm

    1

  • Inverter Defrost

    4 (Meat, Poultry, Fish, Bread)

EAN -

  • EAN

    8806098690909

WARRANTY -

  • Microwave

    2 Years

  • Smart Inverter Magnetron

    10 Year Parts Warranty*
    *2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Magnetron (parts only).

What people are saying