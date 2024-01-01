Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22MK430H

Specs

Reviews

Support

22MK430H

22MK430H-B

22MK430H

(0)
All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    21.5"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    72%

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    16.7M Colors

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0.24795 x 0.24795

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    75 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:09

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178 / 178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

  • D-Sub

    Yes (1ea)

  • Display Port

    No

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Output

    19V/1.3A

  • Normal On (EPA Typ.)

    25W

  • Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

    29W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    ≤0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    ≤0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (1.4)

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • SMART Energy Saving

    Yes

  • On-Screen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • Super Resolution +

    Yes

  • Black Level

    Yes

  • DFC

    Yes

  • Gamma Control

    Yes

  • Color Temperature

    Yes

  • OSD Lock

    Yes

  • R/G/B Color Control

    Yes

  • Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only)

    Yes (Ver 1.4)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    20.1" x 15.6" x 7.2"

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    20.1" x 12.03" x 1.5"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    25.2" x 14.4" x 4.9"

  • With Stand Weight

    6.2 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    5.5 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    8.4 lbs

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5~20 Degree

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • VESA® Size (mm)

    75 x 75

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-type

    YES

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • VCCI

    Yes

  • ErP

    YES

  • Windows 10

    Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts and Labor

  • UPC

    7.19193E+11

