22MK430H
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
21.5"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
72%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
16.7M Colors
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.24795 x 0.24795
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
75 Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:09
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178 / 178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
HDMI
Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)
-
D-Sub
Yes (1ea)
-
Display Port
No
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Output
19V/1.3A
-
Normal On (EPA Typ.)
25W
-
Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)
29W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
≤0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
≤0.3W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game
-
Ratio
Wide, Original
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (1.4)
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
SMART Energy Saving
Yes
-
On-Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Super Resolution +
Yes
-
Black Level
Yes
-
DFC
Yes
-
Gamma Control
Yes
-
Color Temperature
Yes
-
OSD Lock
Yes
-
R/G/B Color Control
Yes
-
Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only)
Yes (Ver 1.4)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
20.1" x 15.6" x 7.2"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
20.1" x 12.03" x 1.5"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
25.2" x 14.4" x 4.9"
-
With Stand Weight
6.2 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
5.5 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
8.4 lbs
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~20 Degree
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
VESA® Size (mm)
75 x 75
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-type
YES
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
ErP
YES
-
Windows 10
Yes
LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labor
-
UPC
7.19193E+11
