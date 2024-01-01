Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24" Full HD IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

24" Full HD IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

24BK750Y-B

24" Full HD IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

All Spec

PANEL -

  • Screen Size

    24" (60cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Brightness

    250 cd/m² (Typ)
    200 cd/m² (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Native)

  • Response Time

    5ms (High) GTG

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Colour Depth

    16.7M Colours

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

CONNECTIVITY -

  • Input (Rear)

    Display Port (ver1.2)

  • Digital

    HDMI (ver1.4), DVI

  • Output (Rear)

    USB 3.0 (1 up 4 down, one for quick charging)

  • Audio

    Headphone Out,2 CH Stereo, 1.2W x 2,PC Audio In

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C - 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    Less than 80 %

ACCESSORIES -

  • Included

    Power Cable, Display Port Cable, HDMI Cable

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Parts & Labour)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -

  • Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    539mm x 276mm x 524mm

  • Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    539mm x 59mm x 326mm

  • Set (with stand) Weight

    6.2 kg

  • Set (without stand) Weight

    3.4 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)

    614mm x 492mm x 172mm

  • Packed Weight

    8.2 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    100mm x 100mm

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-

  • Comparative Energy Consumption

    65 kWh / year

  • Star Rating

    6 (Stars)

  • Active Standby

    0.44W

  • Safety

    CB Scheme, RCM

  • EMC

    RCM, Class (B)

SPECIAL FEATURES -

  • Additional

    Dual Control, Six Axis Control, Super Resolution+, Power Charge,OSC (On Screen Control / Screen Split), Colour Calibrated & assessment report

  • Stand

    Tilt -5º (Front) - 25º (Rear),Height range (150mm),Swivel ±45º,Pivot Bi-directional, 90º

POWER -

  • Power Supply

    100 - 240V, (50/60Hz)

  • Sleep Mode

    0.5W

  • Off Mode

    0.003W

  • Power Type

    Built-in

