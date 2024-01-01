We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" LG LED LCD Monitor EN43 Series
All Spec
PANEL
Size
27" (69cm)
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Resolution
1920x1080
Brightness
300 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio
5M:1 (DFC), 1200:1 (Typical)
Response Time
5ms (Typical)
Viewing Angle
H:170°, V:160°
Supported Colors
16.7M Colours
PHYSICAL FEATURES
Dimension With Stand (W x H x D)
642mm x 202mm x 459mm
-
Dimension Without Stand (W x H x D)
642mm x 47mm x 390mm
Box Weight
7.1kg
Weight With Stand
4.2kg
-
Connector
HDMI, DVI-D, D-Sub
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, Adaptor
Wall/Arm Mount Type
Yes (100mm x 100mm)
SPECIAL FEATURES
MultiMedia
PC, Video, DDC/CI, HDCP, Intelligent Auto, Plug & Play
-
Stand
Tilt (-5~20°)
POWER
Normal Operation
32W (Typical)
Suspend/Standby
0.3W under (Typical)
Power off Mode
0.3W under (Typical)
PLUG & PLAY
DDC
DDC/CI
GENERAL
Regulation Compliance
TCO5.2, UL(cUL), TUV-GS, FCC-B, CE, EPA, VESA Mount, Windows8, C-Tick
Warranty
3 Year Warranty (Parts & Labour)
OSD Control
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi
