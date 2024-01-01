Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27” IPS LED Monitor 27MP68VQ

Specs

Reviews

Support

27” IPS LED Monitor 27MP68VQ

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

27MP68VQ-P

27” IPS LED Monitor 27MP68VQ

(0)
27" IPS LED Monitor 27MP68VQ-P
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    27" (69 cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    250cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Native)

  • Response Time

    5ms (GTG)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Colour Depth

    16.7Million Colours

  • Colour Gamut

    72%

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti - glare, 3H

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input (Rear)-Digital

    HDMI x 1 (Ver 1.4), DVI-D

  • Input (Rear)-Analogue

    D-Sub

  • Output (Rear)-Audio

    Headphone Out

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    614mm x 205mm x 457mm

  • Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    614mm x 92mm x 363mm

  • Set (with stand) Weight

    5.0kg

  • Set (without stand) Weight

    4.5kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)

    686mm X 437mm X 139mm

  • Packed Weight

    6.6kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    100mm x 100mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Automatic Standby, Six Axis Control, Black stabiliser Smart Energy Saving, Super Resolution+, 4 screen split, FreeSync On Screen Contol, Colour Calibrated

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C - 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    Less than 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption

    20.3W(EPA), 31W(typ)

  • Typical / Smart Energy Saving on

    Under 0.3w

  • Power Off

    Under 0.3w

  • Power Type

    AC Adapter

STANDARD ( CERTIFICATION)

  • Comparative Energy Consumption

    86 kwh/year

  • Star Rating

    5 ½ (Stars)

  • Safety

    UL(cUL), TUV-Type

  • EMC

    FCC-B / CE, RCM

  • ErP/US EPA

    Yes/ 7.0

ACCESSORIES

  • Included

    Power Cord, D-Sub, HDMI

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Parts & Labour)

What people are saying