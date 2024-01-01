We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” IPS LED Monitor 27MP68VQ
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
27" (69 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time
5ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
16.7Million Colours
-
Colour Gamut
72%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti - glare, 3H
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input (Rear)-Digital
HDMI x 1 (Ver 1.4), DVI-D
-
Input (Rear)-Analogue
D-Sub
-
Output (Rear)-Audio
Headphone Out
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
614mm x 205mm x 457mm
-
Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
614mm x 92mm x 363mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
5.0kg
-
Set (without stand) Weight
4.5kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)
686mm X 437mm X 139mm
-
Packed Weight
6.6kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Automatic Standby, Six Axis Control, Black stabiliser Smart Energy Saving, Super Resolution+, 4 screen split, FreeSync On Screen Contol, Colour Calibrated
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
20.3W(EPA), 31W(typ)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
Under 0.3w
-
Power Off
Under 0.3w
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
STANDARD ( CERTIFICATION)
-
Comparative Energy Consumption
86 kwh/year
-
Star Rating
5 ½ (Stars)
-
Safety
UL(cUL), TUV-Type
-
EMC
FCC-B / CE, RCM
-
ErP/US EPA
Yes/ 7.0
ACCESSORIES
-
Included
Power Cord, D-Sub, HDMI
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
