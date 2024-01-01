We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29” UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR10
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
29" (73cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness
250cd/m² (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time
5ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
8bit (6bit+FRC) (16.7M)
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI x 2 (ver2.0)
-
Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
HDMI cable
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
698 x 410 x 209 mm (up)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
698 x 317 x 76.9 mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
822 x 159 x 413 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
5.2kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
4.7kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
7.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Comparative Energy Consumption
76 kwh/year
-
Star Rating
6 (Stars)
-
Active Standby
0.26W
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
HDR 10, HDR Effect, Reader Mode, Super Resolution+, Crosshair
RADEON FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync
Dual Controller, OnScreen Control
-
Stand
Tilt: -5 ~ +15 º
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
24.5W (typ) 27W (Max) 20.5W (Energy Star)
-
Sleep Mode
0.5W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
No
