34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Monitor for Gaming

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Monitor for Gaming

34UC79G-B

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Monitor for Gaming

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    34" Curved (87cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Native Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness

    250cd/m2 (Typ.), 200cd/m2 (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • Response Time(GTG)

    5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Colour Depth

    8bits, 16.7M

  • Colour Gamut

    NTSC 72%

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input (Rear) - Digital

    HDMI x 2 (ver 2.0) DisplayPort (ver 1.2)

  • Input (Rear) Audio

    PC Audio

  • Input (Rear) USB

    USB 3.0 (1 up / 2 down) *including quick charge on USB

  • Output (Rear) - Audio

    Headphone Out, Audio Line Out

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    831mm x 450mm x 280mm

  • Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    831mm x 370mm x 76mm

  • Set (with stand) Weight

    8.6kg

  • Set (without stand) Weight

    6.4kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    100mm x 100mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C - 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    Less than 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption

    50W (EPA), 52W (typ)

  • Typical / Smart Energy Saving on

    1.2W

  • Power Off

    0.3W

  • Power Type

    AC Adapter

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Comparative Energy Consumption

    160kWh / year

  • Star Rating

    4 (Stars)

  • Active Standby

    0.3W

  • Safety

    CB Scheme, RCM

  • EMC

    RCM, Class (B)

  • ErP/US EPA

    Yes / No

ACCESSORIES

  • Included

    Power Cable/HDMI/DP

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Parts & Labour)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Picture Mode, PIP, DDC/CI, HDCP, Response Time Control, Freesync
    Game Mode, DAS Mode, Black Stabiliser, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
    Six Axis Control, Reader Mode, Super Resolution+, Dual controller
    Stand, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Tilt -5º (Front) ~ 20º (Rear)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

