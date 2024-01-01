We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ Monitor for Gaming
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
34" Curved (87cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Native Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness
250cd/m2 (Typ.), 200cd/m2 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1(Typ.)
-
Response Time(GTG)
5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth
8bits, 16.7M
-
Colour Gamut
NTSC 72%
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
HDMI x 2 (ver 2.0) DisplayPort (ver 1.2)
-
Input (Rear) Audio
PC Audio
-
Input (Rear) USB
USB 3.0 (1 up / 2 down) *including quick charge on USB
-
Output (Rear) - Audio
Headphone Out, Audio Line Out
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
831mm x 450mm x 280mm
-
Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
831mm x 370mm x 76mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
8.6kg
-
Set (without stand) Weight
6.4kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
50W (EPA), 52W (typ)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
1.2W
-
Power Off
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Comparative Energy Consumption
160kWh / year
-
Star Rating
4 (Stars)
-
Active Standby
0.3W
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
-
ErP/US EPA
Yes / No
ACCESSORIES
-
Included
Power Cable/HDMI/DP
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Picture Mode, PIP, DDC/CI, HDCP, Response Time Control, Freesync
Game Mode, DAS Mode, Black Stabiliser, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Six Axis Control, Reader Mode, Super Resolution+, Dual controller
Stand, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Tilt -5º (Front) ~ 20º (Rear)
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
