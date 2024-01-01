We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34WK650
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
34"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ)
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
8bits( 6bit+FRC), 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.312 mm x 0.310 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Aspect Ratio
21:09
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1(Typ)
-
Viewing Angle
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (ver2.0, w2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~ 240V
-
Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)
42W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game),
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2
-
PIP
PIP mode in Screen Split
-
PBP
No
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Game mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
SMART Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
DICOM Mode
No
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR 10
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes 5W x 2
-
Audio Tuning
MAXXAudio®
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
32.5" x 22.5" (Up) / 18.1"(Down) x 9.1"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
32.5" x 14.6" x 9.1"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
37.0" x 19.3 x 9.5"
-
With Stand Weight
16.76 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
13.0 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
24.70 lbs
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~15 Degree
-
Height(mm)
110mm
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
VESA size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Cable Holder
Yes
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-type
YES
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
YES
-
ErP
YES
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labor
-
UPC
719192617407
