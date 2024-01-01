Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34WK650

Specs

Reviews

Support

34WK650

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

34WK650-W

34WK650

(0)
Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    34"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Typ)

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    8bits( 6bit+FRC), 16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0.312 mm x 0.310 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:09

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness

    300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1(Typ)

  • Viewing Angle

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver2.0, w2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100 ~ 240V

  • Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

    42W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    (Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game),

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2

  • PIP

    PIP mode in Screen Split

  • PBP

    No

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Game mode

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • SMART Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • DICOM Mode

    No

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

    Yes

  • My Display Preset (in OSC)

    Yes

  • On Screen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • One Click Stand Set-up

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR 10

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes 5W x 2

  • Audio Tuning

    MAXXAudio®

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    32.5" x 22.5" (Up) / 18.1"(Down) x 9.1"

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    32.5" x 14.6" x 9.1"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    37.0" x 19.3 x 9.5"

  • With Stand Weight

    16.76 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    13.0 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    24.70 lbs

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5~15 Degree

  • Height(mm)

    110mm

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • VESA size (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Cable Holder

    Yes

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-type

    YES

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    YES

  • ErP

    YES

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts and Labor

  • UPC

    719192617407

What people are saying