43" UHD 4K Multi-tasking Monitor

43UD79-B

43" UHD 4K Multi-tasking Monitor

All Spec

PANEL -

  • Screen Size

    43" (108cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:09

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    350 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Native)

  • Response Time

    8ms (GTG)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Colour Depth

    1.06 Billion Colours

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

CONNECTIVITY -

  • Input (Rear)

    Vertical Type
    HDMI x 4 (ver 1.4 x2, ver 2.0 x2)
    Display Port x 1 (ver1.2)
    USB type-C x1

  • Digital

    (DP Alt. Mode, Data, ver3.1 Gen1)
    RS232C
    USB 3.1 Gen1 x 2

  • Output (Rear) - Audio

    Headphone Out (Vertical Type)
    Rich Bass (10W x 2) Speaker

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C - 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    Less than 80 %

ACCESSORIES -

  • Included

    Power Cable, DP to DP Cable, HDMI Cable,
    USB Type A to C (gender), 3.5mm Phone Jack to RS232C Gender

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Parts & Labour)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -

  • Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    967mm x 275mm x 648mm

  • Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    967mm x 71mm x 575mm

  • Set (with stand) Weight

    15.9 kg

  • Set (without stand) Weight

    12.3 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)

    1065mm x 285mm x 658mm

  • Packed Weight

    20 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    200mm x 200mm

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-

  • Comparative Energy Consumption

    224 kWh / year

  • Star Rating

    4 ½ (Stars)

  • Active Standby

    0.4W

  • Safety

    CB Scheme, RCM

  • ErP/US EPA

    Yes / No

  • EMC

    RCM, Class (B)

SPECIAL FEATURES -

  • Additional

    Reader Mode, Six Axis Control, On Screen Control, Quick Charge
    SUPER+Resolution, Black Stabiliser, DAS Mode, Dual Controller

  • Stand

    Tilt -5 º (Front) - 10 º (Rear)

POWER -

  • Power Supply

    100 - 240V, (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption

    70W Normal On (Typ.)

  • Sleep Mode

    0.5W

  • Off Mode

    0.3W

  • Power Type

    Built-In-Power

