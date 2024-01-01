We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" UHD 4K Multi-tasking Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
43" (108cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:09
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
350 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time
8ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
1.06 Billion Colours
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
Vertical Type
HDMI x 4 (ver 1.4 x2, ver 2.0 x2)
Display Port x 1 (ver1.2)
USB type-C x1
-
Digital
(DP Alt. Mode, Data, ver3.1 Gen1)
RS232C
USB 3.1 Gen1 x 2
-
Output (Rear) - Audio
Headphone Out (Vertical Type)
Rich Bass (10W x 2) Speaker
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80 %
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power Cable, DP to DP Cable, HDMI Cable,
USB Type A to C (gender), 3.5mm Phone Jack to RS232C Gender
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
967mm x 275mm x 648mm
-
Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
967mm x 71mm x 575mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
15.9 kg
-
Set (without stand) Weight
12.3 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)
1065mm x 285mm x 658mm
-
Packed Weight
20 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200mm x 200mm
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Comparative Energy Consumption
224 kWh / year
-
Star Rating
4 ½ (Stars)
-
Active Standby
0.4W
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
ErP/US EPA
Yes / No
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
Reader Mode, Six Axis Control, On Screen Control, Quick Charge
SUPER+Resolution, Black Stabiliser, DAS Mode, Dual Controller
-
Stand
Tilt -5 º (Front) - 10 º (Rear)
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 - 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
70W Normal On (Typ.)
-
Sleep Mode
0.5W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
Built-In-Power
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.