We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23" LG Cinema 3D Monitor D43 Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Size
23"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080 Full HD
-
Brightness
250 cd/m2 (Typical)
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000,000:1 (DFC), 1000:1 (Normal)
-
Viewing Angle
175/175 (CR≥10)
-
Supported Colors
16.7M Colors
-
Response Time
5ms (G to G)
PHYSICAL FEATURES
-
Dimension (WxDxH)
With Stand: 53 x 15.1 x 39.9cm, Without Stand: 53.3 x 3.1 x 32.1cm
-
Weight
With Stand: 3.6kg, Without Stand: 2.5kg
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal Operation
29W
-
Type, Voltage
Adaptor, 100~240V
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
D-SUB, HDMI1: 0.5W, HDMI2/MHL: 0.7W
-
DC Off (Max)
D-SUB, HDMI1: 0.3W, HDMI2/MHL: 0.7W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Dual Package
Yes
-
Original Ratio (Picture)
Yes
-
General Function
DDC/CI, HDCP, Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution), Plug & Play, RTC
-
Factory Calibration
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (HDMI 1, HDMI 2/MHL)
-
Other
MHL (Mobile)
-
D-Sub
Yes
GENERAL
-
Regulation Compliance
UL(cUL), TUV-TYPE, FEE-B, CE, EPA, Vista (Premium)
-
Warranty
3 Year Warranty
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.