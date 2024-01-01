We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21.5'' Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™
Vibrant and Accurate Color
21.5" Full HD Display : Vibrant and Accurate Color.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 22MP400 on March 2021. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Comfortable Workplace
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Feature
-
21.5" Full HD Display
-
AMD FreeSync™ with 5ms GtG
-
Reader Mode
-
Flicker Safe
-
DAS / Black Stabilizer / Crosshair
-
OnScreen Control
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
21.5
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
21.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.24825 x 0.24825
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Size [cm]
54.6
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
640 x 148 x 365
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
509.6 x 393.2 x 190
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
509.6 x 304.6 x 58
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
3.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
2.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.1
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
2021
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
21W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
18W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
User Screw 2EA
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
